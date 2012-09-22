Offer: Sign Up Now For IGNITION And Get A Special Report On Mobile Usage

Jeff Bewkes will be in a keynote interview at IGNITION.

The mania for the iPhone 5 is the latest evidence of how mobile devices are central to consumers’ lives.What’s next?



Find out the latest market intelligence on mobile hardware, payments, publishing, and advertising at Business Insider's IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, taking place Nov. 27-28, 2012, in New York.

Speakers from Intuit, Broadcom, American Express, Financial Times, Zillow, The Weather Channel and more will cover mobile in-depth at the third-annual IGNITION.

IGNITION speakers include:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Dr Mehmet Oz, Host, “The Dr Oz Show”

Henrique de Castro, President, Global Media, Mobile & Platforms, Google

Linda Boff, ED Global Digital Marketing, GE

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

And many more. Full list here.

Check out the agenda for more information on themes and interviews.

Mobile discussions on the agenda include:

THE GREAT DEBATE: MOBILE Publishing — Where’s The Money?

Should you build an app, an HTML5 site, or both? Will apps rule the world? Or is the browser the best solution for audience?

Paul Canetti, Founder & CEO, MAZ Digital

Rob Grimshaw, Managing Director, FT.com

Greg Clayman, Publisher, The Daily

Paul Rossi, Managing Director and EVP Americas, The Economist

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits?

In a cash-less, mobile, and networked society, who will capture the mobile payments market? Will software storefronts like Apple’s iTunes and Amazon’s Marketplace offer proprietary solutions? Will revolutionary hardware like Square triumph? And how will publishers capitalise?



Chris Hylen, VP & GM Payments, Intuit

Craig Ochikubo, VP & GM, Wireless, Broadcom

Dan Schulman, Group President, Enterprise Growth, American Express

CAN HYPER-LOCAL SAVE MOBILE ADS?

Mobile Advertising is hailed as the next major market by some — and as a mirage by others, who claim the small screen and plummeting CPMs shall never reap the rewards promised by all those eyeballs. So what’s right? Is hyper-local going to justify mobile ads?

David Kenny, CEO, The Weather Channel

Spencer Rascoff, CEO, Zillow

See you in November.

