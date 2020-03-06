People are bidding more than $200 on 'fashion masks' on StockX as coronavirus cases grow in the US

Bethany Biron
Stock XEven designer masks are in high demand right now.
  • Prices of Off-White fashion masks have skyrocketed on the resale website StockX amid coronavirus concerns.
  • Several listings of items from the buzzy fashion brand are showing bids of upwards of $US200, up from previous months’ averages of $US80.
  • The uptick comes following ongoing concern over global mask shortages as demand mounts.
While the efficacy of face masks in preventing coronavirus remains murky, some resellers looking to make a quick buck are finding success by selling designer “fashion masks” on StockX.

StockX, the resale marketplace best known as a destination for sneakers and streetwear, is selling a bevy of masks from the buzzy fashion brand Off-White’s 2019 collections, with some bids coming in at more than $US200. One such design, which in previous months sold for an average of $US80, just sold for $US211 on the site.

In a graph of the product’s historical sales over time, there’s a significant spike in the last week as incidents of the coronavirus have risen across the US. It also comes following a scarcity of masks that has persisted since January, when concerns about the virus’ spread began to mount.

Stock x masksStock X

Another mask that was formerly selling at an average of $US83 is now going for $US185. StockX did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, on Off-White’s official website, the masks are completely sold out.

Off-WhiteOff-White

Still, most medical professionals say masks aren’t especially helpful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s little harm in it,” Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, told Business Insider’s Holly Secon. “But it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”

