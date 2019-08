In the future, special ops could be taken into combat using electric vehicles that make very little noise. Nikola Zero can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds and has a range of up to 200 miles. Anyone can reserve one for $US37K. It was showcased at Camp Pendleton in California.

