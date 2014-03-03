8 Off-Grid Gadgets You'll Need To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

Scientific supply company Optics Planet sells a survival kit for the zombie apocalypse. It’s called the ZERO Kit (which stands for Zombie Extermination, Research, and Operations, of course) and if you want one, it’ll set you back $US24,000 — it contains plenty of weapons accessories, but it also has more conventional survival fare, like binoculars and utility knives.

People love zombies. You only have to look at TV shows like “The Walking Dead” to see what an imagined world filled with zombies should be like. Often in post-apocalyptic zombie tales, society teeters on failure and there’s no electricity or running water. This means characters have to look to survive off-grid — gadgets are often solar-powered or require no power at all.

While zombies are science fiction, they present us with a fun thought experiment: what would it take to survive in a world where zombies are real and electricity isn’t accessible? In the interest of preparing you for the worst, here’s what you need to stay alive during the zombie apocalypse.

