8 Off-Grid Gadgets You'll Need To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

Scientific supply company Optics Planet sells a survival kit for the zombie apocalypse. It’s called the ZERO Kit (which stands for Zombie Extermination, Research, and Operations, of course) and if you want one, it’ll set you back $US24,000 — it contains plenty of weapons accessories, but it also has more conventional survival fare, like binoculars and utility knives.
People love zombies. You only have to look at TV shows like “The Walking Dead” to see what an imagined world filled with zombies should be like. Often in post-apocalyptic zombie tales, society teeters on failure and there’s no electricity or running water. This means characters have to look to survive off-grid — gadgets are often solar-powered or require no power at all.
While zombies are science fiction, they present us with a fun thought experiment: what would it take to survive in a world where zombies are real and electricity isn’t accessible? In the interest of preparing you for the worst, here’s what you need to stay alive during the zombie apocalypse.
If we're imagining zombies are real for now, we want to have a way to protect ourselves from them. The shotgun is the weapon of choice for any self-respecting zombie hunter.
The PowerPot harnesses the heat from a campfire to boil water and generate electricity that can be used to charge your phone via USB. The basic model generates 5 watts of electricity that can be used anywhere you like, and a new 10-watt model has recently been introduced.
Price: starting at $US149
There will almost certainly be injuries. Grab a first aid kits so you can patch yourself back up if need be. Amazon sells a fully-stocked first responder's kit for $US98.
Charge this lantern up during the day time and it becomes a free source of light at nighttime. You'll probably want a bunch of these.
Price: $18.95
If you have a radio, you have a way of staying connected to civilisation at large. This radio can generate its out power via solar panels, or you can turn a crank to charge it up. It gets AM, FM, and NOAA weather stations, features a built-in flashlight, and even a mobile phone charger.
Price: $35
This incredible device 'removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria ... and surpasses EPA standards for water filters.' It would be an indispensable tool for anyone trying to make do without such comforts as plumbing and running water.
Price: $20
The BRCK (pronounced 'brick') is best summed up as 'a personal backup generator for the Internet.' It's a heavy duty portable hotspot that can support up to 20 devices at a time.
BRCK was designed for use in rural Africa, where steady Internet connectivity and electricity is hardly a guarantee. The team that built it has a saying: If it works in Africa, it'll work anywhere.
BRCK is not yet available, but you can learn more about it here.
It's hard work staying a step ahead of the undead. Just because you don't have electricity doesn't mean you need to starve while doing it.
MREs (meals ready to eat) are entirely weatherproof, waterproof, and bug-proof -- it's worry-free food that can be prepared easily over a small fire, and that's what any good zombie hunter would want.
