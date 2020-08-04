A retired executive who made his fortune in oil is selling his solar-powered Hawaii home for $7 million — take a look inside the luxury off-grid estate

Caprice Nicole Photography for Island Sotheby’s International Realty

A 39-acre Maui estate designed by a former oil executive just hit the market for $US7 million.

Built in 2012, the home is completely off the grid, powered by 96 solar panels.

In an interview with Bloomberg, owners Linda and John Stobart acknowledged the irony that they, an oil family, live in a solar-powered home.

Take a look inside 4725 Hana Highway, which comes with Balinese-inspired outdoor showers, a saltwater pool, and sweeping views of Maui’s north shore.

A 39-acre off-grid estate designed by a former oil executive is selling for $US6.995 million on the north shore of Maui.

Owners Linda and John Stobart, who have lived around the world, purchased the home in 2010 as vacation destination for their family of seven, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking with Bloomberg’s James Tarmy, Linda acknowledged the irony of living in an off-grid home considering her husband’s long career in the oil industry, which included executive positions at BHP Billiton Petroleum and Transocean Ltd before he retired in 2017. “We used to have some rather heated discussions about fracking at our dinner table,” she said.

Since 2017, the Hobarts have lived in their Maui estate full-time.

Mino McLean and Sam Utley of Island Sotheby’s International Realty represent listing.

Located 20 minutes from the Kahului Airport on the scenic 64-mile Road to Hana, the estate includes two buildings plus a garden.

The first building is a 4,000-square-foot barn, home to a five-car garage, fitness centre, and two-bedroom ‘in-law suite.’

Covered in 96 solar panels with a water cachement system and a generator, the barn provides power for the property.

Closer to the water is the 4,500-square-foot main residence.

A central courtyard made of coral stone cuts through the home …

… opening up to a vivid turquoise saltwater pool and views of the ocean.

Covered and outdoor seating areas line the perimeter of the pool.

At the edge of the courtyard is an observation platform with a Japanese-inspired cedar shake roof.

Extending out over the manicured lawns, it offers unobstructed views of the Haleakalā volcano summit in the distance and humpback whale migrations in the winter.

Folding glass doors open up the home to the outside.

The open-concept living area includes a seating area and dining table.

Each of the five bedrooms features wood paneling and multiple windows.

The master enjoys a few extra flourishes, including a wood-burning fireplace…

… and the ability to walk straight out of bed to the pool.

One of the more distinct parts of the home is its set of Balinese-inspired outdoor showers.

Linda Stobart told Bloomberg that their family used to live Southeast Asia, “so our house reflects that aesthetic.” The beauty of the showers is that one can “bathe underneath the stars,” she added.

“If you simply want time to yourself, to escape, reflect, and unwind, this is a place where time doesn’t just stop — it feels like it no longer exists,” the listing says.

Linda told Bloomberg that they’re selling the home because it’s time for a change. “We want to create something else, in another part of the world,” she said.

