A new luxury hotel is opening up in the Sedona desert next year, and it features 40 cube-shaped guest pods that appear to float above the ground. Take a look inside.



A luxury hotel consisting of 40 cube-shaped guest atriums in the Sedona desert is set to open in early 2021.

Elevated above the ground on steel frames, the atriums look as if they’re floating in mid-air.

No cars are alllowed on the three-acre property; instead, guests can ride around the hotel’s network of ‘wellness trails’ in two-person electric vehicles or take a guided hiking tour through nearby Coconino National Forest.

Here’s an early look at the hotel, Ambiente, which comes with a lagoon-like pool and boasts sweeping views of Sedona’s red rock formations.

Ambiente Hotel, a luxury, carless resort consisting of 40 cube-shaped guest atriums hidden away in the Sedona desert, is set to open in early 2021.



Jennifer May and Colleen Tebrake of Two Sister Bosses, a Sedona-based luxury development company, are developing the project in conjunction with ASUL Architects.

Elevated on steel piers, the suites appear to float above the ground.



Reflective, bronze-tinted floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of Sedona’s famous red rock formations and Coconino National Forest from the inside while camouflaging the suites from the outside.



Each atrium consists of a bedroom, sitting area, and bathroom with an oversized soaking tub and heated floor. Minimalist decor encourages guests to reconnect with nature, and motorised drapes offer nighttime privacy.



Many will also have rooftops for private sunbathing and cocktail sipping.



Upon arrival, guests will have to hand over their cars to a valet driver. Staff will then shuttle them via electric vehicle to the two-story lobby building to check in and enjoy a complimentary cocktail before receiving a tour of the property.



Ambiente is located between Uptown Sedona and West Sedona, about a 5-minute drive from each.

Amenities emphasise wellness. Guests can relax in a lagoon-inspired pool, order a locally sourced juice at the poolside lounge, book a treatment at the two-story spa, or stroll along ‘wellness trails’ that weave through the three-acre property.



The resort is connected to over 300 miles of trails and will offer mountain bike rentals as well as hiking tours.



After a day of exploring, guests can unwind with yoga on the main rooftop or cosy up by the fireplace and stargaze through a telescope.



The International Dark Sky Association, a US-based non-profit, has recognised Sedona as one of just 21 communities in the US where the sky is dark enough to clearly see the stars.

“We designed the atriums with the goal of providing an atmosphere of tranquility and rest,” May said in a statement.



