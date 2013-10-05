Off-Duty NYPD Cop Allegedly Looked On As Bikers Viciously Attacked SUV Driver

An off-duty undercover narcotics officer from the New York Police Department

was reportedly present during the beating of a manwho was pulled from his car by a pack of motorcyclists, The New York Post reports.

The officer, a motorcycle enthusiast who was reportedly part of the pack, apparently came forward four days after the beating, which was caught on video.

One source told The Post that the officer didn’t intervene in the beating because he “didn’t want to blow his cover.”

Last week, Alexian Lien, a 33-year-old Internet executive, was driving his SUV with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in the car when he rear-ended one of the motorcycles on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem.

The motorcyclists started chasing Lien’s car and eventually smashed open one of the windows on the SUV and dragged Lien out of it, beating him.

One of the motorcyclists Lien hit has two broken legs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.