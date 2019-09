Think it was weird that we rallied despite the volcano and Goldman Sachs (GS) and all that jazz?



It wasn’t.

It was a Monday.

And as The Pragmatic Capitalist has been pointing out, nothing has been more consistent than a Monday Melt-Up, as stocks have gained 26 of the last 33 Mondays. Steady as she goes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.