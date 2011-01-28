Of Course Rahmbo Should Be On The Ballot

The decision made earlier this week by an Illinois appellate court to toss Rahm Emanuel off the Chicago mayoral primary ballot was about as idiotic as it gets. The Illinois Supreme Court reversed that decision yesterday. Mr. Emanuel is back on the ballot.



Across the legacy media and the blogosphere, the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision gave rise to conspiracy theories, allegations of conflicts of interest, even talk of pay-offs and back-room “arrangements.” I’ll spare you all the links.

Here’s the thing. Before Rahm Emanuel was appointed by President Obama to serve as his chief-of-staff, he was a Congressman from…..Chicago. He had a home in the Congressional District which he served, which was in….Chicago. When he left the US House of Representatives to join the Obama Administration, he rented out his home in Chicago, to help cover the maintenance costs. And he lived in Washington, which is where you must live if you are the chief-of-staff to the President of the United States.

The appellate court’s notion that Mr. Emanuel should be disqualified from running for mayor of Chicago because he rented his home there while serving the President in Washington is……insane.

The Illinois Supreme Court put things right. Good for them.

