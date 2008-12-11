Of Course Creating Jobs And Fighting Waste Will Collide

Obama faces a conundrum: What to do about a fighter jet program that creates thousands of jobs, but which is deemed to be wasteful and unnecessary by the Secretary of defence himself. Yeah, there have been so many of these unwanted fighter jets throughout the years that the story is hardly noteworthy, except, as the New York Times notes, the situation poses a particular dilemma for Obama whose twin priorities include creating jobs and cutting waste.



But, really, this fighter jet is only going to be the tip of the iceberg. This is the whole problem with his ideas to stimulate the economy. If your energy policy is guided by how many jobs the programs creates, there’s going to be a lot of waste. If you make a priority of re-changing lightbulbs in government buildings, or rebuilding schools which already exist, or building bridges to places that don’t exist then there’s going to be a lot of waste. If keeping people employed doing something is the key priority, then maybe there’s a case for wastefulness, but fair warning to the Times: you’re going to be spilling a lot of ink over the years on this issue.

