An Awesome Presentation On The State Of The Global Housing Market

Photo: Christophe André, Economist, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

This is great: At the Atlanta Fed Financial Markets Conference, OECD economist Christophe André gave a great talk and presentation on the state of global housing markets.André does a great job dissecting what each country’s situation is like, and analysing the factors behind various housing booms or busts.



It’s worth it just to get some perspective on the US housing situation, which is, not great, but compared to other countries not dire.

And of course, some places are in outright bubbles.

