Money Doesn't Buy Happiness: USA #1 In Wealth, #12 In Happiness

According to The Better Life Index by the OECD, America is the richest country in terms of household wealth but comes in 12th of 36 countries tracked in happiness.The average American household held $102,000 according to the report, significantly higher than the next closest country, Switzerland, which came in at $95,000. The happiest country was Denmark, who finished 16 in average household wealth. Overall, the US finished third in quality of life.



What brought the states down in happiness compared to other countries were the longer hours and fewer vacations. In addition to working harder for the money they earn, Americans spend less time socializing than other countries as well, which also hurt the overall satisfaction rating of the average citizen.

Overall, Americans make a lot of money but work very hard for it. But apparently, money cannot buy happiness.

