Here's how much the US spends on health care compared to the rest of the world

The United States spends more on health care than any other developed nation.

That’s one finding from a new report, “Health at a Glance 2015,” from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

We’re spending more than twice the amount on health care compared to several other countries including Germany, Canada, and France, where actual health outcomes have been better for years.

In 2013, the report found, we outspent all other OECD countries “by a wide margin,” shelling out roughly $US8,713 for each resident.

The average of all OECD countries in the report was $US3,453, putting our spending at 2.5 times that amount.

This chart breaks down health spending by country in 2013, the latest year for which data was analysed:

