Global Oil Supply Has Become A Zero-Sum Game, And The West Is Losing

Now that global oil supply is a zero-sum game, in order for the five billion people in the Non-OECD to consume more oil they need a donation from us, here in the OECD. And as you can see, we are “happily” (recession, unemployment, lack of growth) giving up these energy sources as best we can.



The accounting you see here includes not only crude oil, but all other liquids from biofuels to natural gas liquids. And, with total global consumption of all liquids running at approximately 88 mbpd (million barrels per day), the OECD is about to cede another threshold to the developing world, as we slip below the 50% mark of total global consumption. For more details on this topic, see Chris Nelder’s latest, Oil Demand Shift: Asia Takes Over.

–Gregor

Read more posts on Gregor.us »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.