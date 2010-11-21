If You're Bullish On Developed Markets, Don't Read This Brand New World Economic Outlook

Photo: OECD

This week the OECD came out with its latest Global Economic Outlook.If you’re really bullish about developed markets, don’t read it.



It paints a picture of slow growth, massive debt challenges, unfavorable imbalances, and the end of any economic tailwinds that we might have seen coming out of the recovery.

As for the developing world? Things are way better.

