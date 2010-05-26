12 Eye-Opening Charts On The Surprising Rebound Of The Global Economy

Photo: OECD
The OECD came out this morning and raised its growth forecast for the global economy.Along with that, the organisation has put together a presentation on the nature of the rebound, as well as some of the risks that remain: these risks include weak bank lending, sovereign debt, and the lack of jobs.
We’ve grabbed what we think are the key charts.
