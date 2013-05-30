The 10 Developed Countries With The Worst Quality Of Life

Want to live a better life? Then don’t move to Turkey, which ranked dead last on the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s new Better Life Index for the second year in a row.



The OECD — an international economic organisation — analysed its 34 member countries in 11 categories, including income, housing, jobs, community, education, environment, civic engagement, health, life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance. (You can read the full methodology here.)

These are the 10 countries with the lowest overall scores, and we highlighted a few of the criteria on the following slides so you could see why.

