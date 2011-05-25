These Countries Have The Best Quality Of Life In The World

Photo: Orin Zebest via Flickr
Forget GDP, the OECD has a whole new way to rank quality of life in countries around the world. Called “The Better Life Index,” the new OECD data set ranks countries based on things like the employment situation, leisure time, and life expectancy.The new index is meant to supplement more traditional means of ranking a country’s success, like GDP growth, which may not account for other important factors in an individual’s life, such as educational attainment, or one’s community.
This index, however, isn’t perfect. It includes stats like how many people vote, giving high marks to countries with compulsory voting rules. Housing stats focus on number of rooms to people and whether or not facilities have basic amenities, rather than say, actual space or location.
More or less, what the index reveals is that one’s quality of life is subjective, based upon what is most important to you. We’ve ranked the top 11 all around countries, but look here for a means to develop your own ranking.
Luxembourg is not top ranked in any category, but gets strong marks for its air quality.
Homicides per 100,000 people: 1.5
per cent of people looking for a job age 15-64: 1.29%
Source: OECD
The Netherlands gets top marks for its building facilities and its work hours.
Employment rate (age 15 - 64): 74.67%
Employees working more than 50 hours per week: 0.01%
Source: OECD
Finland does not rank tops in any category, but does get strong marks for its students reading skills.
Time spent on leisure and personal care: 15.95 hours per day
per cent of people without indoor flushing toilets: 0.80%
Source: OECD
Switzerland gets top rankings for its employment situation.
Employment rate (age 15-64): 78.59%
Voting percentage: 49% of registered population
Source: OECD
The U.S. receives top rankings for its buildings having basic facilities.
per cent of people without indoor flushing toilets: 0%
Homicides per 100,000 people: 5.2
Source: OECD
Denmark gets top rankings for life satisfaction and its the amount of buildings it has up to basic standards.
Average self-evaluation of life satisfaction score: 7.8 out of 10
Mothers with school age children working: 77.5%
Source: OECD
Norway does not rank tops in any category, but performs well in terms of hours worked by employees and its buildings' basic facilities status.
Household disposable income: $29,366 anually
Employment rate (age 15-64): 75.31%
Source: OECD
New Zealand has a perfect score for people's views on their own health.
Life expectancy: 80.4 years
per cent of people who can rely on friends/relatives: 97.1%
Source: OECD
Sweden has perfect scores for air pollution and for having basic facilities in its buildings.
People living without indoor flushing toilets: 0%
Voter turnout: 82% of registered voters
Source: OECD
Canada has a top score for number of rooms per person in a home and its assault rate.
Rooms shared per person in a residence: 2.5 rooms
Employees working more than 50 hours per week: 0.04%
Source: OECD
Australia ranks the best in terms of voter turnout among countries reviewed. Voting is compulsory in Australia.
Life expectancy: 81 years
Employees working more than 50 hours per week: 0.14%
Source: OECD
