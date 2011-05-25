These Countries Have The Best Quality Of Life In The World

Photo: Orin Zebest via Flickr

Forget GDP, the OECD has a whole new way to rank quality of life in countries around the world. Called “The Better Life Index,” the new OECD data set ranks countries based on things like the employment situation, leisure time, and life expectancy.The new index is meant to supplement more traditional means of ranking a country’s success, like GDP growth, which may not account for other important factors in an individual’s life, such as educational attainment, or one’s community.



This index, however, isn’t perfect. It includes stats like how many people vote, giving high marks to countries with compulsory voting rules. Housing stats focus on number of rooms to people and whether or not facilities have basic amenities, rather than say, actual space or location.

More or less, what the index reveals is that one’s quality of life is subjective, based upon what is most important to you. We’ve ranked the top 11 all around countries, but look here for a means to develop your own ranking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.