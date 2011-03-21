Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

Each week we take a look at the best and the worst of what the media world had to offer.



This past week, much like every week, has been rife with stupid commentary and opinion-spouting.

Fear not, it was also accompanied by some bold moves and funny comments from journalists, politicians, muckrakers, and other taste-influencing media types.

It’s also be packed with some very brave reporting as journalists brave uncertainty and dangerous circumstances in both Japan and Libya.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.