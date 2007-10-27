O'Donnell's Path 101: Minutes From Getting Funded

Oh, ye who ridiculed Charlie O’Donnell’s uber anti-stealth start-up project (and snickered when that Boston VC rejected him)–how much money have you raised for your business plan? We don’t know how much Charlie and Alex are about to raise for Path 101, but we know the closing of the seed round is imminent. How? Because one of the angel investors, Fred Wilson, blogged about it.

As far as Fred’s participation goes, this is apparently not a Union Square Ventures project, just an angel investment, but there are apparently some other big names involved.

