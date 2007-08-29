O'Donnell Names Alex Lines Path 101 Co-Founder, CTO

NextNY founder and former Union Square Ventures analyst Charlie O’Donnell is tapping fellow Brooklynite Alex Lines as co-founder and chief technology officer for his startup, Path 101. Lines previously worked for NY-based Web software firm Attap, which owns Riffs and PersonalDNA and sold Yahoo! the software they use for their calendar service.



Path 101 will be a digital resource for college students and graduates to help figure out life after graduation — O’Donnell describes it as “the digital extension of the career office that is available at 3 a.m. when a student gets a sudden urge to be ambitious.” More about Alex and Path 101 on Charlie’s Blog. (Photo from Charlie’s appearance on today’s Wallstrip, which you can watch after the jump.)

