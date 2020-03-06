A Manchester United striker who was forced to train alone over fears he could have coronavirus has now scored 3 times in his first 2 games

Getty/NurPhoto Ighalo has had a flying start to his Manchester United career.

Odion Ighalo was forced to train alone for two whole weeks after joining Manchester United in January due to fears he may have had the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped him hitting the ground running for his new club.

In Thursday night’s 3-0 FA Cup victory over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, the Nigerian striker scored twice to take his goal tally for United to three in two starts.

Ighalo got his first of the night at Pride Park in the 41st minute when Luke Shaw, who had opened the scoring eight minutes earlier, drilled a low ball into the box, which the 30-year-old neatly controlled and prodded home.

He got his second twenty minutes from time, thumping home at the second attempt from Juan Mata’s cross.

“I’m happy I scored two goals today, but most especially the team worked hard today, even though we didn’t start the game well,” Ighalo, a life long United fan, told the club’s website after the win.

“Since I came here the support I’ve been getting from the fans is amazing,” he added. “I want to thank them for their support, not for only me but for the team.”

All Glory to God???????? pic.twitter.com/hBQy3tl6iH — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 6, 2020

Ighalo signed for United on-loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on January 31, and subsequently spent the next two weeks training in quarantine at the National Taekwondo Centre while his new teammates were at a training camp in the South of Spain.

After being given the all clear, he made his debut for the club as a late substitute against Chelsea FC on February 17. He made his first start in against Club Brugge in the Europa League ten days later, scoring United’s second goal in a 5-0 win.

United next play rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

