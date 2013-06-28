Odin Lloyd Sent His Sister An Ominous Text Message Minutes Before He Was Murdered

The industrial park where Lloyd’s body was found

A handful of text messages were presented as key pieces of evidence against Aaron Hernandez at his arraignment yesterday.



According to the prosecution’s story, 27-year-old Odin Lloyd was picked up from his house at 2:30 a.m., driven to a remote part of an industrial park, and murdered by Aaron Hernandez and two associates at around 3:30 a.m.

Minutes before the alleged murder took place, Lloyd had this ominous text message conversation with his sister:

Odin Lloyd (3:07 a.m.): “Did you see who I am with?”

[no response]

Odin Lloyd (3:11 a.m.): “Hello?”

Sister (3:19 a.m.): “My was phone dead. Who?”

Odin Lloyd (3:22 a.m.): “NFL.”

Odin Lloyd (3:23 a.m.): “Just so you know.”

Lloyd’s sister saw him leave the house with Hernandez and two other men at 2:30 a.m., the prosecution says.

The prosecution says Lloyd was murdered between 3:23 and 3:27, and that workers in a nearby plant heard gunshots.

He was 27.

See the full timeline of what the prosecution says happened on the night of Lloyd’s death here >

The victim, Odin Lloyd, 27, was a semi-pro football player for the Boston Bandits. He was reportedly dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

