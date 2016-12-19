Odell Beckham Jr. made yet another one-handed touchdown catch

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Odell Beckham Jr. made a ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch for the Giants, and it made it look easy. This one he even caught with his left hand.

Midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday in an important game against the Lions, the Giants led 10-6 and were in the red zone. On a 3rd-and-1, Eli Manning found Beckham open near the right sideline, but threw the ball well behind him.

Because this is Beckham we’re talking about, Manning’s poor throw didn’t matter. Beckham plucked it out of the air with his left hand, brought it to his body to secure the ball, and found the end zone for the score.

The touchdown gave the Giants their first points of the second half, and gave them a key two-score lead, 16-7. Their defence, which has been red-hot lately, intercepted Matt Stafford in the end zone on the next possession to all but secure the victory. The Giants will move to 10-6, firmly positioning themselves for a playoff spot.

Beckham’s one-handed grab couldn’t have been bigger.

