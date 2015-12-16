Odell Beckham Jr had another ridiculous performance despite needing 2 mid-game IVs

The New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins last night to snap a three-game losing streak and stay alive in the mediocre NFC East race, in no small part because of Eli Manning and — guess who? — Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham caught seven passes for 166 yards and two second-half touchdowns on Monday night, despite suffering from a stomach bug that forced him to get two IVs at halftime. And his two touchdowns were routine only by Beckham’s standards, which of course is to say not routine in the slightest.

His first came with 5:01 left in the 3rd quarter, the Giants trailing 24-17. Manning rolled out of the pocket and found Beckham in the front corner of the end zone, falling out of bounds. Somehow, he managed to keep both feet in to secure the six points. The body control here is other-worldly:

In real time the nearest referee whistled the play incomplete, to which Beckham nearly lost it in protest. He knew he’d caught the pass and kept his feet in bounds, so the Giants challenged and a touchdown it was.

Fast forward to the 4th quarter, 11:13 left. Beckham ran a slant-and-go route. Dolphins safety Reshad Jones misread the play as just a slant and jumped the route, which resulted in a wide-open Beckham and an 84-yard go-ahead score.

For Beckham, Monday night marked his sixth consecutive 100-yard game, just two shy of Calvin Johnson’s NFL record from 2012. On Twitter, SB Nation’s Katie Sharp accumulated a few other stats that put Beckham’s current run of form into perspective:

Odell Beckham Jr is 3rd player in NFL history with 2,500+ receiving yds in his 1st 2 seasons combined (Randy Moss, Bill Groman)

Odell Beckham Jr is only player in NFL this season with 2 TD catches of 80+ yards.

Odell Beckham Jr is 2nd player in NFL history to have 6 career TD catches of 60+ yards at age 23 or younger (Harlon Hill)

After the game, Beckham said at his locker that the Giants prepared for the Dolphins like a playoff game and must continue to do so over the next three weeks as they push for the post-season.

“It’s a must-win, a playoff game for us,” Beckham said. “They’re all playoff games.”

The schedule down the stretch doesn’t do Big Blue any favours, but their final three games (against the Panthers, Vikings, and Eagles) are all at home.

Aside from Beckham, arguably the biggest takeaway from Monday’s game is that the Giants finally held onto a 4th-quarter lead. As Bill Pennington noted in the New York Times following the Giants’ loss to the Jets last weekend, had every one of the Giants games ended 75 seconds earlier this season, they’d be 10-3. Instead they are 6-7, with just a 31% chance to win the division (per FiveThirtyEight).

Luckily, they have got a bone fide star in Beckham. They’re going to need him.

