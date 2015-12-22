Odell Beckham Jr. suspended 1 game for dirty helmet-to-helmet hit on Josh Norman

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been suspended for one game for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Josh Norman late in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL announced the suspension Monday afternoon.

Beckham was out of control for the majority of Sunday’s game, receiving three unnecessary roughness penalties for scrapping with Norman and other members of the Carolina defence.

In the 3rd quarter, with the Giants trailing 35-7, Beckham launched himself head first and connected with the side of Norman’s helmet — a play that should have earned him an ejection. Norman immediately retaliated, and the two earned offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.

Here’s the play:

On Monday, numerous reports surfaced that said Beckham felt that members of the Panthers were threatening him during warm-ups because they were swinging baseball bats on the sidelines. The Giants said they firmly believed that Beckham was physically threatened and received homophobic slurs prior to the game, which partially explained Beckham’s behaviour over the course of the game.

The Panthers have denied these claims, and said that the baseball bats are used as a pump-up tool.

Beckham is will appeal the suspension.

