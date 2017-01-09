Odell Beckham Jr reportedly punched a hole in a wall following Giants' loss to the Packers

The New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday and Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently taken the loss hard.

During the game, Beckham finished with just 28 yards receiving on four catches. He was targeted 11 times and had at least three drops in the game.

After the game, several outlets reported that a hole in the wall outside the Giants locker room was caused by Beckham punching the wall.

Beckham’s performance came just days after Beckham and several teammates flew to Miami during the Giants’ off day leading up to the playoffs. While most dismissed the trip as a non-issue — including Eli Manning who dropped a great dad joke about the situation — it did open the group up to potential criticism if the team performed poorly in the game.

Needless to say, social media had a field day with the alleged wall punching.

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34

— Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

Could be disastrous if he did that aboard … eh, too easy. https://t.co/fATOQZWTgJ

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.