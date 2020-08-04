Odell Beckham Jr. says the NFL shouldn't go through with the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t think the NFL should go through with the 2020 season.

The superstar wide receiver told the Wall Street Journal, “it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this” and that the United States is “not ready for football season.”

Beckham also suggested that team owners are willing to forsake players’ health for profits because “they don’t see us as human.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NFL players have already reported to training camp in the lead-up to the 2020 season, but one of the biggest names in the game is still sceptical that it’s worth the risk.

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t think the NFL should play this year.

“Obviously, with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this,” Beckham said before reporting to training camp. “I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen, and I’m prepared for it to not happen, and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

The outspoken Cleveland Browns receiver said bluntly that the answer lies in team owners’ and the league’s pursuit of profits. He finds it disturbing that they are willing to forsake players’ health and well being to line their own pockets.

“It’s obviously for their money,” Beckham said. “And that bothers me because there’s always been this – and I hate saying it like that – but the owners’ [attitude is] ‘Oh we own you guys’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human.”

Beckham said he understands why other leagues – like the NBA – would forge on with games. Adam Silver’s league was more than halfway through its season when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country and stopped professional sports in their tracks. The NFL, however, is embarking on a brand-new season. He also noted that while each NBA team roster features fewer than 20 players, football teams often have close to 100 people suiting up.

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

“I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs,” Beckham said. “Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.”

“We’re not ready for football season,” he added. “So, why are we trying to push forward?”

Despite Beckham’s comments, sources told ESPN that the three-time Pro Bowler has participated in the Browns’ COVID-19 intake tests and will not opt-out of the 2020 season. Had he chosen to step aside, he would have been in good company, as nearly 50 players have chosen to sit out this season.

NFL full-contact practices will begin on August 17, and the 2020 season will kick off less than a month later with a matchup between the Houston Texans and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 10. Cleveland will begin the season that Sunday against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.