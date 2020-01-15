A video appeared to show Odell Beckham Jr giving cash to LSU players after winning the championship, but the school says it was fake money

@ComplexSports Odell Beckham Jr. was clearly enjoying his time on the sideline as he watched his alma mater LSU win the national championship on Monday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to hand money to a few LSU players after their championship win over Clemson on Monday night.

An LSU official reportedly said that the money was fake, but some weren’t convinced with their explanation of the post-championship scene.

On Twitter, some argued that with head coach Ed Orgeron set to cash in on a $US500,000 bonus for the team’s championship win, the players were entitled to a little bonus as well.

With both players on video set to enter the NFL Draft this year, it seems there is little the NCAA could do.

Odell Beckham Jr. was clearly joyous watching from the sidelines as the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 in the national championship on Monday night.

Beckham, who played for the Tigers in college, was not only cheering from the sidelines but also appeared to be rewarding players for their success. Cameras caught Beckham handing cash over to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin after the confetti had fallen.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players pic.twitter.com/xKjyot8boh — ???? Bennie Jennings (@volblood) January 14, 2020

When the video began making the rounds on social media, some fans seemed to support Beckham’s gesture, while others questioned how it would go over with the NCAA.

Ppl mad Odell was handing out cash ???? — Tay Tax (@_taytax) January 14, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash like a bank teller after LSU's national championship victory. Julio Jones might back a Brinks truck on the field the next time Alabama wins. pic.twitter.com/TXUCsbzLHm — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 14, 2020

Odell handing out cash last night lol. I see nothing wrong w/ it. It’s how I would do recruiting. Championship hundreds all around. — Andre Hollings (@ahollings1) January 14, 2020

Odell is that drunk uncle at the cookout that always ask if you good and need some money in your pocket when you come home from school https://t.co/daW6a3pntI — J-LENZ (@JhalenWingate) January 14, 2020

The NCAA after seeing the video of Odell handing out money to LSU players pic.twitter.com/HVcYe8piUi — bhris (@Hauer_U_Doin) January 14, 2020

According to Brooks Kubena, who covers LSU for the Advocate in Baton Rouge, an LSU official said the money that Beckham was handing out was fake.

A video of Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out money to players after the national championship circled this morning. An #LSU athletics official says it was fake money.https://t.co/8KEWma4NKY — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020

But not everyone on Twitter was convinced by LSU’s statement.

With Jefferson and Kirklin set to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, there’s little the NCAA could do to punish them directly.

And as some argued on Twitter, with head coach Ed Orgeron set to cash in on a $US500,000 bonus thanks to the Tigers title, why not let some of the players who made the championship happen in on the spoils?

Ed Orgeron earned a $500K bonus for coaching his team to a national title. Cool, cool, cool …but let’s not allow the athletes to profit from their sport. — Starsky (@StarskyGym) January 14, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron got a $500,000 bonus for winning the natty last night. The players deserve money too. Maybe not in sweaty wads of cash like this but……still. https://t.co/6gkrJZnPsW — Radio Jon/Deek (@radiojondeek) January 14, 2020

Regardless of how whether the money was real or fake, and whether the NCAA will ultimately act on Odell’s actions, it’s clear that the LSU sidelines was the place to be on Monday night.

