A 6th-grade teacher scored a 26-second KO in the UFC, then said his students better have done their homework

A 6th-grade teacher scored a 26-second KO in the UFC on Saturday.

He hinted that his kids sometimes give him attitude regardless of his status as a fighter.

Regardless, they better have gotten their homework done when he returns to the classroom.

Ode Osbourne returned to winning ways in the UFC with a 26-second knockout Saturday and logged into a virtual classroom to help teach children two days later.

Yes, Osbourne is a full-time teacher’s assistant for the fifth and sixth grades who moonlights as an arse-kicker in the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm, renowned for his all-round fighting style that includes submissions on the ground and knockouts on the feet.

Osbourne, 29, said his status with the UFC does not stop his students from giving him attitude â€” in a fun way.

“Man, they don’t care,” he said at a post-fight press conference when asked about what his students think of him. “They do not care. My students, will, like â€¦ they’re so used to me.

“I’m kidding, really. They love that I fight and stuff like that. But, at the end of the day, I’m like dad. Dad could be president of the United States but dad is still dad.

“Dad can tell you to do your homework, but you’re still going to give dad attitude no matter if your dad is the president or not. It’s the same.”

Despite his latest victory, Osbourne told reporters that he cannot foresee a time when he leaves his teaching role to focus on fighting.

“I miss them all,” he said. “If you guys are watching, I love all you guys. And I’m excited to see you. It’s been a week! They better [have got their homework done].

“Of course I’m going to stay [as a teacher]. They’re the reason I’m here. Seeing their smiles, hugs, and stuff.

“I can’t abandon them,” he said. “They face that too much already.”

