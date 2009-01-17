Oddsmakers Takes On Madoff's Chances Of (Pre-Prison) Assault

It was only a matter of time. Below is what online sportsbook BetUS posted on Bernie’s betting odds (via Point-Spreads).



(But when we just tried that link we couldn’t find any Madoff-related bets. Investigating for you as we speak.)

Will Bernard Madoff be physically assaulted before going to trial?

Yes: 1/1

No: 5/7

How many years in prison will Bernard Madoff be sentenced to?

19½ – 5/6

Will the US Attorney successfully revoke Bernard Madoff’s bail before he goes to trial?

Yes – 5/8

No – 6/5

Are you surprised by these numbers? What other Madoff bets should there be?

