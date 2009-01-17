Oddsmakers Takes On Madoff's Chances Of (Pre-Prison) Assault

It was only a matter of time. Below is what online sportsbook BetUS posted on Bernie’s betting odds (via Point-Spreads).
(But when we just tried that link we couldn’t find any Madoff-related bets. Investigating for you as we speak.)
Will Bernard Madoff be physically assaulted before going to trial?
Yes: 1/1
No: 5/7
How many years in prison will Bernard Madoff be sentenced to?
19½ – 5/6
19½ – 5/6
Will the US Attorney successfully revoke Bernard Madoff’s bail before he goes to trial?
Yes – 5/8
No – 6/5
Are you surprised by these numbers? What other Madoff bets should there be?
FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >
See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.