Oddsmakers Still Believe There Will Be Some Semblance Of An NBA Season

Photo: ESPN

Is there anything you can’t bet on these days? Basketball oddsmakers are in crisis mode without NBA lines to set. Fortunately, gamblers can now bet on the remaining prospects of a season.



Bodog has set a number of NBA lockout-related odds. And if they’re on-target, all isn’t lost.

Will a 2011-2012 NBA Regular Season game be played before January 1st, 2012?

Yes +200

No -300

Will the NBA cancel the entire 2011-2012 Regular Season?

Yes -150

No +110

What per cent of the BRI (Basketball Related Income) will the Players receive during the next Collective Bargaining Agreement?

Over/Under 50.5%

So if we pretend for a minute that oddsmakers’ word is law, we can expect an NBA season to begin sometime after New Year’s Day.

But we wouldn’t bet on it.

