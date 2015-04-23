Here's the exact gender, name, date of birth, weight, and hair colour of the royal baby, according to the odds

REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Will the second royal baby be a girl?

Kate Middleton is supposedly due to give birth any day now.

The second royal baby will be fourth in line to the throne, behind older brother Prince George and ahead of uncle Prince Harry, but very few other details are known about the newest little monarch, including its gender and name.

But that hasn’t stopped people from guessing.

British betting firm Ladbrokes has put odds on everything from baby names, to the date of birth, to the colour of the dress Kate will be wearing when she shows off her newest offspring to the world.

According to Ladbrokes, 20,000 bets have been placed on the royal baby being a girl. If it is a little princess, the top three candidates for a name are Alice, Elizabeth, and Diana.

According to the odds, baby girl Alice will also be:

Born in the morning

Born tomorrow (April 24, 2015)

Weigh 8 pounds

Have brown hair

Punters also seem confident that:

Kate will hold the baby in the first photo

Kate will be wearing a pink dress in the first photo

David Cameron is going to be the first leader to tweet his congratulations to the royal couple

You can see the full odds here.

Kate is expected to give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London’s Paddington, which is the same luxury birthing suite where she delivered Prince George nearly two years ago.

When Kate goes into labour, the news will be tweeted by Kensington Palace and an email will be sent to the press. A written announcement will be posted on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace once the baby is born. The birth announcement will include the baby’s gender, weight, and exact time of birth.

