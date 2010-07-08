Odds Of LeBron Going To Cavs In Total Freefall, As Knicks Suddenly Become Frontrunner

Joe Weisenthal

Maybe LeBron really will take up an hour’s worth of ESPN’s airtime to announce that he’s abandoning his team for big money and big fame in NYC.

At InTrade, the odds of him resigning with the Cavs have plunged to 40%, while his odds of going to the Knicks are right around 50%.

chart

Photo: InTrade

Meanwhile, shares of Knick parent MSG ended up suring 6% today!

