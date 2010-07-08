Odds Of LeBron Going To Cavs In Total Freefall, As Knicks Suddenly Become Frontrunner

Maybe LeBron really will take up an hour’s worth of ESPN’s airtime to announce that he’s abandoning his team for big money and big fame in NYC.



At InTrade, the odds of him resigning with the Cavs have plunged to 40%, while his odds of going to the Knicks are right around 50%.

Photo: InTrade

Meanwhile, shares of Knick parent MSG ended up suring 6% today!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.