Here Are The Complete Odds On Which Mideast Dictator Falls Next

Investments to watch: None

Style of government: Single party authoritarian, President Bashar al-Assad

Inflation: Government intends to take action to lower prices

Unemployment: 8.1% in 2009

Social media: Facebook still openly used by the public, searches for Egypt on computers, however, crash them.

Conclusion: The economic situation is not as dire in Syria as in other countries. The regime is, arguably, more ruthless than its Egyptian counterpart. The President believes his partnership with Iran and support for the Palestinian cause will keep him safe, and he's already pushing for reforms. Syria's state may be too powerful for the little protest movement developing to flourish.