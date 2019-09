Odds Of A Caribbean Cyclone In Next 48 Hours Spike To 60%

Sorry, but if you’re following the Gulf, you have to keep your eye on this depression in the Gulf that nos has a 60% chance of turning into a Cyclone in the next 48 hours.



A BROAD AREA OF LOW PRESSURE IS CENTERED ABOUT 150 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON THE HONDURAS-NICARAGUA BORDER. THIS SYSTEM HAS CHANGED LITTLE IN organisation DURING THE PAST SEVERAL HOURS. HOWEVER…UPPER-LEVEL WINDS ARE GRADUALLY BECOMING MORE CONDUCIVE FOR DEVELOPMENT AS THE LOW DRIFTS SLOWLY NORTHWESTWARD…AND THE SYSTEM COULD BECOME A TROPICAL DEPRESSION BEFORE IT REACHES THE YUCATAN PENINSULA IN A COUPLE OF DAYS. THERE IS A HIGH CHANCE…60 per cent…OF THIS SYSTEM BECOMING A TROPICAL CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.