Here Are The Odds That Your Kid Becomes A Professional Athlete (Hint: They're Small)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Even if your kid is good at sports in high school, gets a scholarship, and excels in college, there’s almost no way they are going to go pro.Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg tweeted a link today to the NCAA’s official estimated probabilities that athletes in six major sports become professionals.



Only one sport (baseball) had more than 2% of NCAA players go pro.

These numbers are artificially low since they only count players who go pro in the US. But either way, the chances are really, really small.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.