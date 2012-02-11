Here Are The Odds That Your Kid Becomes A Professional Athlete (Hint: They're Small)

Tony Manfred
college soccer player

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Even if your kid is good at sports in high school, gets a scholarship, and excels in college, there’s almost no way they are going to go pro.Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg tweeted a link today to the NCAA’s official estimated probabilities that athletes in six major sports become professionals.

Only one sport (baseball) had more than 2% of NCAA players go pro.

These numbers are artificially low since they only count players who go pro in the US. But either way, the chances are really, really small.

Baseball: 11.6% of college players play professionally, 0.6% of high school players do

High school players: 471,025

College players: 31,264

Draftees: 806

Source: NCAA

Football: 1.7% of college players play professionally, 0.08% of high school players do

High school players: 1,108,441

College players: 67,887

Draftees: 255

Source: NCAA

Men's ice hockey: 1.3% of college players play professionally, 0.1% of high school players do

High school players: 36,912

College players: 3,944

Draftees: 11

Source: NCAA

Men's basketball: 1.2% of college players play professionally, 0.03% of high school players do

High school players: 545,844

College players: 17,500

Draftees: 48

Source: NCAA

Men's soccer: 1.0% of college players play professionally, 0.04% of high school players do

High school players: 398,351

College players: 22,573

Draftees: 49

Source: NCAA

Women's basketball: 0.9% of college players play professionally, 0.03% of high school players do

High school players: 438,933

College players: 15,708

Draftees: 32

Source: NCAA

