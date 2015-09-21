19 oddly satisfying GIFs show how factories make our food

Molly Mulshine, Megan Willett
Fortune cookiesShutterstockIf you’ve ever wondered how these are folded, keep scrolling.

Have you ever wondered who folds fortune cookies? How pasta is cut? What Jelly Beans look like before they’re coated?

The subreddit /r/OddlySatisfying is dedicated to posting perfectly looped GIFs. Some of the best ones focus on how food — especially mass-produced snacks — is made.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most fascinating GIFs that take you inside the process.

This expert watermelon chopper can skin a watermelon in under 30 seconds.

Honey is heated to 130°F before it's jarred. Then the jars are vacuumed sealed and sent off to grocery stores.

This machine ices a cake to perfection.

Watching these ice cream sandwiches being assembled is transfixing. The filling machine feeds the chocolate cake wafers towards the vanilla ice cream slab.

Once Jelly Beans have been coated, they are dyed with a hot syrup in the mix that polishes the candy. Since the Jelly Beans rub off on each other, they're evenly coloured.

Stilwells is a Montreal based candy company that makes 'candy humbugs.' Watching them fold the molten candy is really fun.

This GIF was looped perfectly to make the apple de-coring and peeling machine look like it endlessly loops. Apple pie lovers everywhere wish this was in their kitchen.

Ice cream cones are shaped by a spinning machine on the factory floor. It twists the patties into the perfect ice cream holders.

The factory that makes pretzels has a machine dedicated to folding the dough. It's pretty fun to watch in action.

Who knew this was how fortune cookies are folded?

This is Italian cheese master Carlo Guffanti cracking open a parmesan cheese wheel.

This cook knows how to make the perfect crepe -- you'll keep thinking it's going to fall off the edge, but it never does.

This is how they make ribbon candy at Hilliards House of Candy in Easton, Mass. It looks delicious.

Pasta being mass-produced is fascinating to watch. Here, rotini is cut into perfect pieces as it 'grows' from a machine.

Or watch this machine cut the twisty fusilli pasta. I could watch this GIF all day.

These pasta shells all get ribbed, curled, and cut by one machine.

It's satisfying to watch Thai ice cream rolls made by a vendor. The best part is when they scrape it off the freezing surface leaving nothing behind.

It's also hypnotising to watch ice cream pops cut on the conveyor belt.

No wonder there's never enough filling in your pop tarts. The machine gives a tiny dollop before the breakfast snack is folded shut.

