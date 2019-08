New York City’s OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is making a new and improved ice cream sandwich.

Instead of a classic cookie outside, OddFellows envelopes its ice cream with a warm brioche bun. It’s an unbeatable hot/cold combo.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Alana Yzola

