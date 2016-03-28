This is how Brooklyn does a banana split

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. may be famous for its modern flavours like Beet Goat Cheese & Candied Pistachio, but that doesn’t mean the restaurant is afraid of a classic banana split.

“Banana splits are just something you have to have on the menu,” co-owner Sam Mason told Insider. “They’re a little antiquated and a little old-timey, and I think it fits the vibe of OddFellows.”

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Kristen Griffin

