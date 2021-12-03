Search

13 mind-boggling photos from 2021 that will make you look twice

Joey Hadden
Left: A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, on August 27, 2021. Right: A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21, 2021.
A photo of a cow being airlifted from a mountain in Switzerland, and a man cooking hot dogs on the site of a volcano are some of the oddest images taken in 2021 by Reuters. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann, REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
  • Reuters releases a collection of the oddest pictures photographers take each year.
  • In 2021, some photos look unreal by playing with scale. Others are not what they seem to be at first.
  • There are also images that captured unusual sightings, like a stray dog that’s unnaturally blue.
Some photos in Reuters’ series of the year’s oddest photos are not what they seem at first glance, like this human-like robot manufactured in Russia, pictured here getting a layer of skin.
An employee attaches the skin to the head of a humanoid robot developed by Promobot service robotics manufacturer at the company's branch in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 15, 2021.
An employee attaches the skin to the head of a humanoid robot developed by Promobot service robotics manufacturer in Vladivostok, Russia, on March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Source: Reuters
This image appears to be a drawing or painting, but really it’s an aerial photo of sand art on a beach in Blackpool, Britain. The sand art was created by Sand In Your Eye, a team of sculptors.
Sand In Your Eye's giant sand art is seen on Blackpool beach following the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Blackpool, Britain, May 17, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Sand In Your Eye’s giant sand art is seen on Blackpool beach in Blackpool, Britain, on May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Source: Reuters
Ron Mueck’s sculpture “Dark Place” looks like a real-life giant next to the gallery assistant posing next to it in this image taken in London.
A gallery assistant poses by a sculpture entitled 'Dark Place' by Australian artist Ron Mueck displayed at Thaddaeus Ropac gallery in London, Britain, October 11, 2021.
A gallery assistant poses by artist Ron Mueck’s sculpture, ‘Dark Place,’ displayed at Thaddaeus Ropac gallery in London, Britain, on October 11, 2021. . REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Source: Reuters
This photo looks like a surreal, multidimensional setting, but the people in it are simply reflected in a puddle during a sunset in Moscow, Russia.
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021.
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia, on May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Some photos play with scale in an odd way, like this image of a monkey walking across a miniature model parking lot at Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature, a zoo in Russia with 50 model scenes.
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021.
A gibbon walks amid models of miniature vehicles at a zoo in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, on May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Sources: Reuters, Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature
These micro apples placed inside a match box after being picked off of a tree outside of Yakutsk, Russia — the world’s coldest city, according to The Guardian — make this person’s hands look gigantic.
A woman shows matchboxes of micro apples, grown on an apple tree withstanding winter temperatures of under 60 degrees Celsius, on the outskirts of Yakutsk, Russia September 9, 2021.
A woman shows matchboxes of micro apples, grown on a tree on the outskirts of Yakutsk, Russia, on September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Source: Reuters, The Guardian
This photo of an injured cow being transported by helicopter down a mountain in Switzerland, as ABC reported, makes the large animal appear small.
A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland August 27, 2021.
A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, on August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Sources: Reuters, ABC
Similarly, this image of a string quartet performing from a violin-shaped boat in Venice, Italy, makes the musicians look tiny.
A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled 'Violin of Noah.'
A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled ‘Violin of Noah’in Venice, Italy, on September 18, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Source: Reuters
Other photos capture unusual sightings, like a student attending online school from a desk set up among her father’s herd of mountain goats in Italy.
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Picture taken March 20, 2021.
Fiammetta, 10, attends online school surrounded by her shepherd father’s herd of goats in the mountains in Caldes, Italy, on March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini – Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS
Source: Reuters
You don’t see a blue dog everyday. This pup is part of a pack of stray dogs with blue fur found near a chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia. Officials told Vice that the hue probably comes from chemicals that were left behind.
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021.
A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found near an abandoned chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, on February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Sources: Reuters, Vice
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova were a couple who handcuffed themselves to one another for three months to avoid breaking up and shared the unusual experience on Instagram. The couple split in June, The Guardian reported.
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sources: Reuters, @Wecontacted/Instagram, The Guardian
This photo of a man in Iceland cooking hot dogs on a volcanic site two days after it erupted might be most unusual of the bunch.
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland March 21, 2021. Picture taken March 21, 2021.
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday’s eruption in Iceland March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Source: Reuters
