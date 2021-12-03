13 mind-boggling photos from 2021 that will make you look twice

Some photos in Reuters’ series of the year’s oddest photos are not what they seem at first glance, like this human-like robot manufactured in Russia, pictured here getting a layer of skin. An employee attaches the skin to the head of a humanoid robot developed by Promobot service robotics manufacturer in Vladivostok, Russia, on March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev Source: Reuters

This image appears to be a drawing or painting, but really it’s an aerial photo of sand art on a beach in Blackpool, Britain. The sand art was created by Sand In Your Eye, a team of sculptors. Sand In Your Eye’s giant sand art is seen on Blackpool beach in Blackpool, Britain, on May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington Source: Reuters

Ron Mueck’s sculpture “Dark Place” looks like a real-life giant next to the gallery assistant posing next to it in this image taken in London. A gallery assistant poses by artist Ron Mueck’s sculpture, ‘Dark Place,’ displayed at Thaddaeus Ropac gallery in London, Britain, on October 11, 2021. . REUTERS/Matthew Childs Source: Reuters

This photo looks like a surreal, multidimensional setting, but the people in it are simply reflected in a puddle during a sunset in Moscow, Russia. People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia, on May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Reuters

Some photos play with scale in an odd way, like this image of a monkey walking across a miniature model parking lot at Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature, a zoo in Russia with 50 model scenes. A gibbon walks amid models of miniature vehicles at a zoo in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, on May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature Sources: Reuters

These micro apples placed inside a match box after being picked off of a tree outside of Yakutsk, Russia — the world’s coldest city, according to The Guardian — make this person’s hands look gigantic. A woman shows matchboxes of micro apples, grown on a tree on the outskirts of Yakutsk, Russia, on September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov The Guardian Source: Reuters

This photo of an injured cow being transported by helicopter down a mountain in Switzerland, as ABC reported, makes the large animal appear small. A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, on August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann ABC Sources: Reuters

Similarly, this image of a string quartet performing from a violin-shaped boat in Venice, Italy, makes the musicians look tiny. A string quartet plays onboard a violin-shaped boat, titled ‘Violin of Noah’in Venice, Italy, on September 18, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri Source: Reuters

Other photos capture unusual sightings, like a student attending online school from a desk set up among her father’s herd of mountain goats in Italy. Fiammetta, 10, attends online school surrounded by her shepherd father’s herd of goats in the mountains in Caldes, Italy, on March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini – Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS Source: Reuters

You don’t see a blue dog everyday. This pup is part of a pack of stray dogs with blue fur found near a chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia. Officials told Vice that the hue probably comes from chemicals that were left behind. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found near an abandoned chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, on February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva Vice Sources: Reuters

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova were a couple who handcuffed themselves to one another for three months to avoid breaking up and shared the unusual experience on Instagram. The couple split in June, The Guardian reported. Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich @Wecontacted/Instagram, The Guardian Sources: Reuters