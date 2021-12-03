13 mind-boggling photos from 2021 that will make you look twice

- Reuters releases a collection of the oddest pictures photographers take each year.
- In 2021, some photos look unreal by playing with scale. Others are not what they seem to be at first.
- There are also images that captured unusual sightings, like a stray dog that’s unnaturally blue.
Some photos in Reuters’ series of the year’s oddest photos are not what they seem at first glance, like this human-like robot manufactured in Russia, pictured here getting a layer of skin.
This image appears to be a drawing or painting, but really it’s an aerial photo of sand art on a beach in Blackpool, Britain. The sand art was created by Sand In Your Eye, a team of sculptors.
Ron Mueck’s sculpture “Dark Place” looks like a real-life giant next to the gallery assistant posing next to it in this image taken in London.
This photo looks like a surreal, multidimensional setting, but the people in it are simply reflected in a puddle during a sunset in Moscow, Russia.
Some photos play with scale in an odd way, like this image of a monkey walking across a miniature model parking lot at Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature, a zoo in Russia with 50 model scenes.
Sources: Reuters, Bakhchisaray Park Crimea in Miniature
These micro apples placed inside a match box after being picked off of a tree outside of Yakutsk, Russia — the world’s coldest city, according to The Guardian — make this person’s hands look gigantic.
Source: Reuters, The Guardian
This photo of an injured cow being transported by helicopter down a mountain in Switzerland, as ABC reported, makes the large animal appear small.
Similarly, this image of a string quartet performing from a violin-shaped boat in Venice, Italy, makes the musicians look tiny.
Other photos capture unusual sightings, like a student attending online school from a desk set up among her father’s herd of mountain goats in Italy.
You don’t see a blue dog everyday. This pup is part of a pack of stray dogs with blue fur found near a chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia. Officials told Vice that the hue probably comes from chemicals that were left behind.
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova were a couple who handcuffed themselves to one another for three months to avoid breaking up and shared the unusual experience on Instagram. The couple split in June, The Guardian reported.
Sources: Reuters, @Wecontacted/Instagram, The Guardian
This photo of a man in Iceland cooking hot dogs on a volcanic site two days after it erupted might be most unusual of the bunch.