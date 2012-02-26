Oddest Fashion Moments in Oscar History

Photo: Getty Images
We’re just one day away from the 84th annual Academy Awards.
In honour of the big show, we’re taking a look back at the most bizarre (Bjork), unique (Cher), self-designed (Demi Moore), gender-bending costumes…er, we mean couture gowns, that have graced the Oscar’s red carpet over the years.
With more people interested in who’s wearing what on the red carpet than the awards shows themselves, here are some of the most bizarre looks in the Academy telecast history to get you ready for Sunday night…
1974, 1986, 1998: Cher--again, and again, and again! Cher came as a presenter to each of these Oscar telecasts with original and unforgettable outfits.
1989: Demi Moore co-presented Best Cinematography wearing this mullet dress and biker shorts ensemble that she made herself.
2002: Gwyneth Paltrow presented the two Best Screenplay categories in this gothic-inspired, unsupportive, outfit.
