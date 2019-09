Oddest Fashion Moments in Oscar History

Photo: Getty Images

We’re just one day away from the 84th annual Academy Awards.



In honour of the big show, we’re taking a look back at the most bizarre (Bjork), unique (Cher), self-designed (Demi Moore), gender-bending costumes…er, we mean couture gowns, that have graced the Oscar’s red carpet over the years.

With more people¬†interested in who’s wearing what on the red carpet than the awards shows themselves,¬†here are some of the most bizarre looks in the Academy telecast history to get you ready for Sunday night…

