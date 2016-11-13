This 26-year-old woman funds her world travels by finding odd jobs in her destinations

Orla Corrigan’s resume and passport are about equally full.

Originally from Ireland, the 26-year-old has worked as a promoter, event planner, fashion stylist, TV extra, model, au pair, teacher, and freelance writer in countries across the world, funding her travels with these odd jobs.

Now, she’s adding travel blogger to her list, sharing her jet-setting, job-hunting adventures on Travelorlabout in the hopes of helping other people try new things in new places.

