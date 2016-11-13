This 26-year-old woman funds her world travels by finding odd jobs in her destinations

Orla Corrigan’s resume and passport are about equally full.
Originally from Ireland, the 26-year-old has worked as a promoter, event planner, fashion stylist, TV extra, model, au pair, teacher, and freelance writer in countries across the world, funding her travels with these odd jobs.
Now, she’s adding travel blogger to her list, sharing her jet-setting, job-hunting adventures on Travelorlabout in the hopes of helping other people try new things in new places.
'I would say I lived a very sheltered life, which I think gave me this push to want to see the bigger world and experience all these things,' she said.
After graduating with a degree in social care in 2011, she took a three-month trip to Zakynthos, an island in Greece. On her second day there she landed a job promoting a beach bar restaurant.
Corrigan takes up odd jobs in her destinations to finance her trips, and she's racked up quite a resume.
'I haven't followed a traditional career path, which I suppose is a bit risky because I'm 26 now and I probably should have a solid career, but I just enjoy experiencing different opportunities you can get on a worldwide scale,' she said.
Corrigan moved to Australia for two years and made use of her degree working with children with special needs, but also dabbled in event planning, modelling, and even acting as an extra on the Australian TV series 'Please Like Me.'
'We went to a nightclub in Melbourne and had to be the background people in a nightclub scene, so it was really good fun,' she said.
She was then off to London for six months, where she worked as a stylist for fashion brand Club Monaco.
'That was super exciting because fashion was always something that I wanted to get into,' she said.
She continued her work with kids as an au pair (live-in nanny) in Vienna, and then as a core studies teacher in Thailand.
'I'm excited to start that because I feel like that might be my career, which I'll eventually (stick to)' she said. 'I would like to be a master of something, and maybe one day stop hopping from one thing to another, I suppose.'
She's already on her way, having recently launched her website Orlaroundtheworld to chronicle her freelancing, travelling adventures.
'It started off as something really basic, but then I noticed I was getting readers from different countries all over the world, and people were messaging me asking me for advice,' she said. 'It's been a really nice way to network with people across the world, and make friends with people in different places.'
'I spend pretty much all my money on travel, so over the years I've had to learn to budget quite well,' she said. 'Most girls my age would be buying lots of new clothes or lots of new makeup and that's one thing I've found I really have to sacrifice... I haven't had my hair coloured for over a year.'
'I mix it up between doing luxury travel and budget,' she said. 'When I do budget, I do go very cheap.'
She also manages to have fun when she's not working, like riding the world's fastest roller coaster in Abu Dhabi and sea walking on the ocean floor in Bali.
She hopes to inspire other people to shatter their comfort zones and seize any and all opportunities that come their way.
'I really try to find new things -- things that are a little bit different, that aren't just your typical kind of jobs, in order to really put myself out there. I think once you're ambitious enough, and you're motivated enough, the opportunities come to you.'
