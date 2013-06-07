12 Weird Facts About The Countries That Have The Most Smartphones

A woman shops with her smartphone at a virtual store in Japan.

As of February, China became the world’s biggest user of smartphones, bumping the U.S. out of the No. 1 spot.



That will likely never change, since China has 1.3 billion people compared to 313 million in the U.S., reports mobile analytics company Flurry, who first noted the rise of China.

That got us thinking. How many people use smartphones in other countries and what kinds of things do they do with them?

