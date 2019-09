After the Sony hacking scandal surrounding the movie “The Interview,” we wondered — how much do people really know about one of the most controversial countries in the world?

Learn some mind-blowing facts about this country that hangs off the east coast of China.

Produced by Matthew Stuart. Research by Elena Holodny.

Follow BI Video: On YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.