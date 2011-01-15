ODD AND RATHER CONDESCENDING: Fox News Does Battle With Limbaugh

Left only with the audience to criticise following Obama’s impressive performance at the Tuscon memorial service on Tuesday, the Conservative punditry appears to be turning on itself.



Yesterday I remarked on how laudatory the Fox News panel was about Obama’s Tuscon address.

Apparently those same accolades were not lost on Rush Limbaugh who said on his show yesterday:

“They were slobbering over it for the predictable reasons…It was smart, it was articulate, it was oratorical. It was, it was all the things the educated, ruling class wants their members to be and sound like.”

So now Fox News is part of the elite ruling class? Interesting.

And perhaps the best measure yet of just how successful Obama’s speech was that Rush has to resort to casting Fox as the villain in this latest storyline.

On Bret Baier last night Charles Krauthammer, one of the happy panelists in question, said: “As one of the three slobberers…I find it interesting that only the ruling class wants a president who is smart articulate and oratorical in delivering a funeral oration…It’s an odd and rather condescending view of what the rest of America is looking for in their president.”

Commence conservative implosion and Fox News ratings bonanza. Rush has just offered Fox News an opportunity to take the high road — something the country is clearly in the mood for — and not cede all the moral superiority ground to Obama. Something I imagine they are loathe to do for more than a few days.

Video of Krauthammer below.



