Senior leader at Facebook's Oculus arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from cop posing as underage girl

YouTube/Screenshot Dov Katz, head of computer vision at Oculus VR

Dov Katz, a senior leader at Facebook’s Oculus VR virtual reality subsidiary, has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a police officer posing as an underage girl, reports Seattle’s King 5 news.

According to King 5’s report, Katz has been charged with “communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.” Katz reportedly responded to a personal ad placed by an undercover police officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, offering her $360 for sex without a condom.

At Oculus, Katz is the head of computer vision — the technology for allowing cameras to see and understand objects in the real world. He’s been with Oculus since mid-2014, according to his LinkedIn profile, just a few months after Facebook bought the company for $2 billion.

Earlier this year, Oculus founder Palmer Luckey landed in hot water for his reported financial ties to “alt-right” and white nationalist groups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.