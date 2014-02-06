This Oculus Rift Project Turns Your Living Room Into A Zombie-Ridden Hellhole

If you’re tired of watching zombies on your boring two-dimensional TV screen, you’ll want to check this out.

It’s called “Zombie Fort: Smackdown,” and the sales pitch is “fight zombies in your living room.” Oculus Rift is the virtual reality 3D headset that everyone’s raving about, so by combining Oculus Rift with tracking cameras to follow your movements, and an electronic “gun” to interact with the virtual environment (read: killing zombies), you can wander around your living room and dole out video game justice to the undead on the other side of the sofa.

The explanation is a little light on technical details, but the cameras monitor your movements in real space, and correlate your movements in virtual reality with almost no delay in action or reaction. Because the Oculus Rift replaces your field of vision, your reality is completely replaced. When you pair a space the size of your living room with a virtual one full of zombies, the result is completely terrifying.

(Just be sure to push the coffee table against the wall first.)

Check out the video below to see it in action, and to watch players screaming in terror as they fight zombies that appear to be in the room with them. People interested in it will be taking it for a live test drive at an Australian electronics festival called PauseFest on February 16.

