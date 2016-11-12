Oculus figured out a way to make its headsets works on cheaper computers

Facebook-owned Oculus just made its virtual reality headset accessible on cheaper computers, the company announced in a blog post this week.

Using a technology called “asynchronous spacewarp” (ASW) the VR company has lowered the minimum computer specs needed to power its VR headset — the Oculus Rift.

ASW works by almost halving the time needed to run VR content smoothly at the high, ideal 90 frames-per-second.

Previously, the minimum specs the Rift demanded when it was first released earlier this year were pretty high — even for gamers that might already have powerful gaming PCs — which raised the cost of entry significantly.

It could have cost $1,600 (£1,260) for the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus-ready PC combo. This solution lets you use the Oculus Rift VR headset with a PC that costs half the price, or $500 (£395).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.