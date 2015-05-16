We just found out what computer you'll need for 'Oculus Rift,' Facebook's virtual reality headset -- and it's not cheap

The Facebook-owned virtual reality company Oculus VR isn’t releasing its Oculus Rift headset until early 2016, but that isn’t stopping the California-based company from getting consumers ready now. The headset will require a powerful computer to run the virtual reality experiences consumers will have in 2016 — and no, your MacBook Pro won’t do.

Oculus VR released its technical requirement list on Friday morning for the Oculus Rift, as follows:

NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD 290 equivalent or greater

Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater

8GB+ RAM

Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output

2x USB 3.0 ports

Windows 7 SP1 or newer

If that all looks like Latin to you, we’re here to break it down: you need a relatively expensive computer with a beefy graphics card. Currently, the graphics card alone is around $US300. The long and short is this: If you were to build this computer right now, it’d cost around $US1,000.

More simply put for you Apple fans out there: No, Oculus Rift isn’t going to work with your MacBook air (and probably not your Macbook Pro).

But there’s some good news! Given the ongoing march of progress, the cost of the technology required to run the first consumer version of the Oculus Rift will assuredly drop before the first quarter of 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.